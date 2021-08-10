Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Magnite by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 329.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 269,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,002,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,226 shares of company stock worth $7,387,015. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

