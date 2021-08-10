Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.42. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.