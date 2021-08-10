Wilder World Reaches One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 101.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001629 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.83 or 0.00850394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00107695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041330 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars.

