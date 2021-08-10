William Blair Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of PLNT opened at $74.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.