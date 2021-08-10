WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.70

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.16.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.