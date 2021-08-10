Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 492.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.