Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $282,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $150.48 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

