Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,872 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

