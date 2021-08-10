Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE XEC opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.73. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.