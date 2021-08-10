Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

