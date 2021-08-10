Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $32,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TX. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

