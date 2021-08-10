Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 56.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

