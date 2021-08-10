Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.63. 9,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.21 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.