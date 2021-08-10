World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,407 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.47, for a total value of $259,549.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

