WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

WPP opened at GBX 968 ($12.65) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 975.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06). Also, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Insiders have bought a total of 6,406 shares of company stock worth $6,178,771 in the last three months.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

