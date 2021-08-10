WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

WIR.U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.56.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of WIR.U traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 628,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,321. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.44. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.