WT Wealth Management Buys 822 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $229.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.