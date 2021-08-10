WT Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

