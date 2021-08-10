WT Wealth Management Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 125,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.