WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

WW traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. 2,932,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,580. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56.

Several research analysts have commented on WW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 over the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

