X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332 in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

