XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 16,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,394,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

XL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

