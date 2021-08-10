Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,092,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 437,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,553.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xunlei alerts:

NASDAQ XNET opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 1.44. Xunlei Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.