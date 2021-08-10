Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Xylem by 24.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Xylem by 4.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Xylem by 5.2% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Xylem by 1,745.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $129.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $2,654,352. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

