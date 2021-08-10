Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $261.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.51 million and the highest is $262.10 million. Yelp posted sales of $220.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock worth $1,036,398 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. 668,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

