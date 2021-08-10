Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00845428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00107456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041503 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

