Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

