YOU COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.00849646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041492 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.