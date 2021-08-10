Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $378.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.81 million and the lowest is $374.46 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

