Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.12. 14,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

