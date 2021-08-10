Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $437.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.44 million to $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

