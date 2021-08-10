Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

TEAM stock traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.47. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1,945.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in Atlassian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

