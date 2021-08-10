Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post $431.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.05 million. Express reported sales of $245.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

