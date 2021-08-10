Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.66. 6,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,997. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

