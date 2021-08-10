Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Livent posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 65,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,356. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.