Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.