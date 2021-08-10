Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,427. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.94%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

