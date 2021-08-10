Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NYSE FR opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after purchasing an additional 299,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,170,000 after acquiring an additional 189,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

