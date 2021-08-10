Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.47 Million

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce $40.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.76 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

