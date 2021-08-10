Zacks: Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. KemPharm posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

In other KemPharm news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,225 shares of company stock valued at $88,036. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $346.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.33. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

