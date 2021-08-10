Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). MediWound also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 16.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.55.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

