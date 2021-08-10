Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 12,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

