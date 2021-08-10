Zacks: Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. 3,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 441,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

