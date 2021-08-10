Zacks: Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. 3,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 441,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.