Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $176.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $186.40 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $141.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $659.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $670.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $617.30 million, with estimates ranging from $557.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 137,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,515. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $249,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $919,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,682,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $14,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

