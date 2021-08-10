Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Ocugen posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 294,657 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,329,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 171,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,990,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.