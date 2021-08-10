Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post earnings per share of $3.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $12.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $14.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,936,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.12. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,023. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

