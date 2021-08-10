Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $27.78 on Friday. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $707.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.56.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.