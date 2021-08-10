Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Billion

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce sales of $19.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.38 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 billion to $81.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.20. 2,608,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.16. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,011,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189,590 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 284.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 265,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 245,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.