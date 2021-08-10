Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,635 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

