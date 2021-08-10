Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. ABB reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after acquiring an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,735,000 after acquiring an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.